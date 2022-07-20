Gregory P. Taylor

(Cara Gilbride)

CEO & Board Director

Orion Labs, Inc.

Greg Taylor is the Chief Executive Officer of Orion, the leading voice-first, intelligent collaboration platform that empowers deskless workers. Taylor drives the company’s vision, strategy, and day-to-day operations while accelerating the company’s leading market position and global growth. Taylor’s servant-first leadership shaped the inclusive performance culture that propelled San Francisco-headquartered Orion to lead the enterprise frontline collaboration category.

Taylor raised over $43 million to connect an estimated 3 billion deskless workers across the enterprise with Voice. He also invested in Orion’s category-leading innovation, leading to 16 new patents. Taylor recently served as President and COO of global SaaS leaders HighQ and Eka Solutions Inc. Taylor also served as EVP and partner at Triple Point Technology, overseeing growth in revenue and EBITDA that led to one of 2013’s largest software company sales. He also serves on the boards of Conner Industries Inc, Harris Freeman & Co. and the Everest Leadership Academy.