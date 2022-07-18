Honoree: Avedis Kechichian

VP, Finance & Facilities; CFO

University of La Verne

Avedis “Avo” Kechichian is valued and instrumental as an integral part of the University of La Verne administration. Kechichian infuses professional knowledge, decades of experience and personal attachment into his position as chief financial officer for the University of La Verne. From an immigrant undergraduate student from war-torn Lebanon to serving as CFO, the University of La Verne has benefitted from Kechichian for more than 30 years.

Kechichian’s financial stewardship has positioned the University of La Verne to be in its healthiest financial position since its inception in 1891. During the pandemic, he developed an effective approach to nimble budgeting. Due to the strong financial stewardship by Kechichian, the University was able to reinstate reductions to employee retirement contributions, award compensation for overload courses that full-time faculty taught during the pandemic, and pay every employee an Appreciation Award of at least $1,000 two years in a row.

Where other professionals have tactically situated themselves in a strategically upward career working for multiple companies in various industries with the goal of becoming a CFO, Kechichian has committed his professional career to benefitting the University.

When Kechichian enrolled as an undergraduate student at the University, he began to lay the foundation for his commitment to dedicate his personal and professional life to the University and surrounding community. Beginning with a “student worker” position in the University library, Kechichian has consistently worked across multiple offices and positions, all related to university finance and administration. While simultaneously working to complete his advanced graduate studies at the University of La Verne, he demonstrated success in each professional position and earned his post as vice president for finance, and subsequently, the current position as chief financial officer for the University of La Verne. Kechichian repeatedly demonstrates financial leadership, business acumen and institutional stewardship.