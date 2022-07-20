CEO & Founder

MGA Entertainment, Inc.

Driven by his passion for children and toys, Isaac Larian, founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment, has a strong desire to provide toys for children since he did not have toys of his own growing up. He continually advocates for children and families and is active in several charitable foundations and environmental causes, including Jewish charities, Toys For Tots, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and New Image Emergency Shelter.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, after ensuring all his employees were safe, he knew he had to do something to help with relief efforts around the growing pandemic. He founded MGAE Cares in April 2020, a nonprofit, worldwide effort to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers and hospitals who were facing unprecedented shortages of supplies as they worked to fight the spread of the virus and seeded the organization with a $5-million donation.