Chief Executive Officer

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.

James D. Hoffman was appointed a director of Reliance in October 2019 and became chief executive officer in January 2019. From March 2016 until his promotion to president and chief executive officer, Hoffman served as the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. He was Reliance’s executive vice president of operations since May 2015 and senior vice president of operations since 2008. Also, he was executive vice president and chief operating officer of Reliance subsidiary, Earle M. Jorgensen Company (EMJ), from April 2006 to September 2008. Hoffman was appointed executive vice president of EMJ in 2006, having been a vice president of EMJ since 1996. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Advertising/Marketing from West Virginia University.

Hoffman is also a director at the Metals Service Center Institute. Under his leadership, Reliance Steel achieved record results in 2021 and made four acquisitions.