James (Jim) K. Wallace

(Michael Panelli)

Chief Executive Officer

BPM LLP

Since becoming CEO in 2015, Jim Wallace has positioned BPM as one of the top 50 largest accounting and advisory firms nationwide, while simultaneously building a strong firm culture centered around people - both colleagues and clients alike. His impact has been felt firmwide, and his stewardship has led to BPM’s tremendous expansion in regional markets throughout the state and nation. This growth has been recognized by various business and industry publications.

With Wallace’s leadership, growth has been the big BPM story. Since 2017, the firm has combined with numerous other CPA and advisory firms to expand its reach across the West Coast. In keeping with his promise to become “the most flexible workplace in the accounting profession,” BPM announced the creation of its “Virtual Region” in 2021 - a response to the firm’s impressive national growth over the pandemic period and the realities of the modern workforce.