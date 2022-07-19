Chairman, Founder & CEO

Penske Media

Jay Penske officially got into the media business in 2004. His deep reverence for stories and art with long-term resonance inspired him to pursue legacy brands whose content withstood the test of time. This coupled with a passion for technology and understanding of its impact on publishing and media were key factors in his decision to found and build Penske Media Corporation.

Over the last 19 years, Penske’s unwavering mindset, focused on leading a company built on principles and a mission, has led to a portfolio of 24 brands and counting and over 1,500 employees around the world. During that time, he has led by example inspiring employees with his integrity, intentionality, poise, commitment, kindness, generosity, and unparalleled business instincts. PMC’s foundation is built on a steadfast commitment to journalistic excellence and an understanding that the brands are second in importance to the people who lead them.