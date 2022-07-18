Jeremy Bronfman

(ADAM ADOLPHUS)

Chief Executive Officer

Lincoln Avenue Capital

Jeremy is the CEO and Founder of Lincoln Avenue Capital. Jeremy is responsible for all major business decisions at the company and drives strategy across all LAC verticals. In the five years since LAC’s founding, Jeremy has overseen the expansion of the LAC portfolio to more than 19,000 units nationwide. Before founding Lincoln Avenue Capital, Jeremy served as CEO of Enigma Technologies Inc., a software company with major Fortune 500 investors, and an Investment Associate at Island Capital (the parent entity of CIII Capital Partners) and JANA Partners. Jeremy began his career at Iroquois Capital, where he became a Partner and identified opportunities in PIPE investments in small-cap public companies. Jeremy holds a B.A. from Stanford University and an MBA with distinction from Harvard University.