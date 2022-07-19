President & CEO

Howard’s

As CEO, president, and chairman of the board of Howard’s since 2019, John Riddle is a well-known figure in the retail appliance industry. His keen insights result from a lifetime of working in the field, beginning with his family’s appliance and television store, through leadership positions at some of the top manufacturers in the world.

At Howard’s, Riddle brings a strategic growth focus and a belief in investing in people, infrastructure, and innovation. His vision for the company - and its mission - is that Howard’s becomes the number one retailer in the U.S. for the customer experience. The company is making it happen through innovation, technology and commitment to a revolutionary customer-centric service strategy. A recognized retail and manufacturing growth expert for more than 40 years, Riddle has established strong relationships with virtually every major big-box retailer in the United States, national homebuilders, distributors, regionals and buying groups.