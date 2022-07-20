Chief Executive Officer

American Lending Center

John Shen grew up in China and came to the U.S. in 1993 as a foreign student. He earned his undergraduate degree from Peking University in 1992 and a master’s degree in Statistics and Decision Sciences from Duke University in 1996. As the founder and current chief executive officer of American Lending Center (ALC), headquartered in Irvine, Shen has successfully turned a small startup into one of the most successful non-bank small business lending institutions in the country over the past decade.

Since 2015, Shen has successfully founded three other dynamic startups – a diversified investment firm in Sunstone Management (SMI), a “Trustech” company in Sunstone Trust Company (STC), and a “virtual kitchen/ food hall” developer and operator in Partake Collective (Partake), all under innovative business concepts. His entrepreneurial vision and leadership sent all his companies on the fast track to success.