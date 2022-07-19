Equinox Strategy Partners

CEO

Jonathan Fitzgarrald looks to undervalued professionals, untapping their potential to grow revenue, market visibility and their practices. Jonathan’s proprietary approach adapts a Moneyball strategy by recognizing and coaching traditionally overlooked, highly skilled professionals in legal, financial, accounting and professional services firms. Jonathan’s personalized business strategies lead clients to discover their own business motivations. But what accounts for his motivation? Quite simply, Jonathan enjoys empowering professionals to succeed. Corny but true. He believes that leaders are made not born. Competing in equestrian events has been a major influence and resilience builder—Jonathan literally must jump over every obstacle until he is the last one standing. In 2015, Jonathan established Equinox Strategy Partners to advise professionals nationwide to tap into their own potential to generate revenue.