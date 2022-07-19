Shawmut Design and Construction

CEO

Les Hiscoe is CEO of Shawmut, a leading $1.3 billion national construction management firm. Hiscoe drives the growth and success of the company by providing an exceptional client experience, developing teams of remarkably talented people, and implementing the latest technologies across every aspect of the business. Hiscoe was named a Visionary by C-Suite Quarterly for being a driving force in the growth of the Los Angeles market and was named a Top Innovative Leader by Great Place to Work. Hiscoe graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a B.S. in civil engineering and is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Institute at MIT’s Sloan School of Management. He is a frequent expert contributor to national media outlets and is a guest lecturer at MIT.