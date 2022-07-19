Marina Filippelli

Orci

CEO

As CEO, Marina drives both business strategy and day-to-day operations for multicultural initiatives at Orci, working closely with her team to deliver engaging, effective campaigns that help global brands like Honda, Acura, Dole, VCA, Anheuser Busch, Chevron and ExtraMile build meaningful relationships with diverse targets in the U.S. and Latin America. Everything she does boils down to creating “marketing that matters” to both consumers and brands. With roots in Mexico and Argentina, Marina has been passionate about communicating with the Latinx community since she first launched her career at Orci, ultimately returning after leading the multicultural division of Heat and client teams at Zubi Advertising and Conexión. She serves on the National Advertising Review Board and is dedicated to supporting efforts related to diversity, inclusion, education and the arts, volunteering as a mentor and activist with P.S. Arts and various Los Angeles nonprofits.