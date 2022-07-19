Monica Guzman Escobar

Startr Co.

CEO

Monica has been a strategic PR and marketing advisor to CPG brands for almost 20 years. As CEO of Startr Co. she prioritizes people—both clients and teams—to deliver a PR experience that is second to none. Acting as a resource for clients amidst meteoric growth, and providing high-level strategy for all agency work, Monica is on a mission to provide inventive solutions that enable brands to reach their full potential. Prior to Startr Co., Monica was one of the founding members of Konnect Agency in 2009. Acting as COO of Konnect, she helped grow the business from a handful of clients to more than 60, all while growing a team of 3 to more than 50. At Konnect, she was crucial in bringing on and leading campaigns for brands including Lyft, Dave & Buster’s, Rhythm Superfoods, The Goddard School, Nuna, Attune Foods, Nautica, and others.