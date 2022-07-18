Co-Founder and CEO

Zuum Transportation DBA Zuum App

Mustafa Azizi is the Co-Founder and CEO of ZUUM Transportation and sets the strategy and vision of the company. He brings more than 12 years of leadership experience in the transportation and logistics industry to this role. During his tenure as a Transportation Manager at JB Hunt and Chief Operating Officer at GSV Transport, he grew revenue 5x within a year for both companies, and in the process, identified a critical need for greater efficiency in the $800 billion trucking industry. In 2016, he launched ZUUM Transportation. Since then, Mustafa has managed to gain more than 260 customers including Fortune 100, midmarket, and small businesses for ZUUM. Mustafa is redefining the rules of competition by advocating inventive competition partnerships while leading defragmentation of the logistics industry. Mustafa holds a bachelor’s Degree in Political Economies of Industrial Societies and minored in Diplomacy and Supply Chain Management at the University of California, Berkeley.