CEO & Co-Founder

Scalefast

Nicolas Stehlé has been an entrepreneur and innovator within the technology industry for over 23 years and has built five companies. He is the founder and CEO of Scalefast, a global eCommerce solutions provider that offers direct-to-consumer eCommerce solutions for enterprise-level companies, including many noteworthy luxury brands. Stehlé oversees all operations, sales, marketing and product strategies for the global eCommerce provider, in addition to all growth, investment and acquisition strategies.

Stehlé has a proven track record in start-up creation and growth management with nearly two decades of experience building companies across multiple technology sectors. Since launching Scalefast, his biggest venture to date, he’s helped clients build and manage eCommerce channels so they can focus on customer needs. At the helm of its success, Stehlé has closed partnerships with luxury houses like Kering, Ferragamo and Chanel to develop technology solutions that improve product lifecycle management, sustainability and profitability.