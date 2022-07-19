Nominee: Ali P. Firoozi

Chief Financial Officer

The PAC Group

After spending years in banking and financial services where he led training classes for upcoming leaders, developed training materials and programs, and served in a variety of leadership roles, Ali Firoozi found a new opportunity to join a multinational consulting and engineering company, The PAC Group. During his tenure, the company has executed several acquisitions, enjoyed continued growth, and over the last 24 months thrived while navigating the most challenging business environment in modern times. He has been the company champion for PAC’s technology initiatives, nonprofit giving and leadership training programs to develop future leaders for the firm.

Firoozi is an entrepreneurial, innovative seniorlevel executive who employs extensive leadership experience working with strategic partners and adding enterprise value by combining management skills with financial expertise. He is strong and well-versed in cash forecasts, budgets, process design, analysis, external partner collaboration and incorporating finance metrics to improve business value.