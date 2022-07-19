Nominee: Anthony Nardo

Chief Financial Officer

Reborn Cabinets

Anthony Nardo is the chief financial officer of Reborn Cabinets. He also partners in duties with brother Vince, who is the president of the company. Nardo excels in training upper management, especially in the area of customer service and satisfaction. He directs financial strategies, planning and forecasting while holding primary responsibility for managing the financial risks, decisions and management of the company.

Nardo was the youngest person in the history of the NKBA to receive the coveted Certification in Kitchen and Bath Design. He also became a licensed general contractor in 2002 and earned his master’s degree in finance accounting. As a past chair for the Better Business Bureau San Diego and OC regions,

Nardo currently holds a position on the Executive Committee of the Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest. People are comfortable with him and can easily sense his genuine interest in supporting them.

