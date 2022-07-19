Nominee: Armin Zerza

Chief Financial Officer

Activision Blizzard

Armin Zerza has served as chief financial officer of Activision Blizzard since April 2021. Prior to the appointment, he was the company’s chief commercial officer, giving him extensive knowledge across the organization. Zerza has been a champion of sustained, values-based growth for Activision Blizzard. He works globally with leadership to understand opportunities and risks in order to create optimal business plans and financial systems in support of Blizzard Entertainment and Activision Publishing’s franchises.

Zerza has been instrumental in numerous prominent, multibillion-dollar deals that not only ensure Activision Blizzard’s financial health but also advance innovation for the future of the company. For example, he closed a deal with Sony in 2020, which gave Sony’s PlayStation exclusive benefits related to Activision’s “Call of Duty” series. The partnership helped Activision Blizzard’s “Call of Duty Vanguard” become the best-selling game on PlayStation in the U.S. and “Black Ops Cold War” the third best.