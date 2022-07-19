Nominee: Ashley Lynn Cunningham

CEO & Founder

Barks of Love

Ashley Cunningham founded Barks of Love in 2008 while attending law school in Orange County. Originally from Arizona, she grew up with dogs and always had a special love for all animals. At one time, she fostered two dogs, a turtle and a rabbit in a one-bedroom apartment! She graduated from the University of Arizona and holds a J.D. from Western State University, College of Law.

Cunningham has a passion for improving her community. After graduating from law school , she worked as the Relay for Life events manager for the American Cancer Society, executive director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and director of development for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. As senior programs manager for Continuum of Care, Cunningham managed the most successful Point-in-Time Homeless Count in Orange County, securing $22 million of funding from HUD for local homeless service providers.