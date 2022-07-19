Nominee: Bonnie L. Forssell

Chief Financial Officer

Vitamin Angel Alliance, Inc.

Bonnie Forssell is the chief financial officer of Vitamin Angels, an international public health nonprofit focused on improving health outcomes of pregnant women and young children in low-resource settings worldwide. As the CFO, her focus is on overseeing the strategic direction, international expansion and ensuring all funds raised are used as efficiently as possible in order to advance the mission of the organization. Additionally, she leads the Finance , IT, HR, and Legal/ Compliance teams.

Forssell has been working in the finance and accounting field for 17 years with experiences ranging from working with KPMG in their audit practice, leading various finance teams for established billion-dollar global organizations and high-growth tech starts to starting, building and selling her own CFO services firm. She has a passion for developing her team and advancing the use of technology to leverage data and gain operational efficiencies. EDUCATION/NONPROFIT