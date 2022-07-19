Nominee: Chikako Tyler

CEO and EVP

California Bank & Trust

Chikako Tyler is the chief financial officer of California Bank & Trust (CB&T), responsible for the development and execution of the bank’s financial and strategic plan. Experienced in finance, strategy, risk management and corporate services sales, she has achieved many milestones of critical importance to the bank, including building a centralized team to risk-grade the credit portfolio, including hiring, training and developing staff. She also developed an effective challenge process to review and improve credit and finance model assumptions and results.

While excelling in her role as CFO for one of California’s leading banks, Tyler also brings energy and passion to helping other women succeed. She is the founder of CB&T’s Banking on Women Business Resource Group, which launched in 2016. More than 60 women have received mentoring within this program, which pairs seasoned executives with more junior CB&T employees to help them gain insights and confidence.