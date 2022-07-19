Nominee: Chitra Balasubramanian

Chief Financial Officer

CircleCI

With more than 20 years’ experience accelerating business growth through data analysis, Chitra Balasubramanian is best known for scaling technology start-ups. As one of two females on the C-suite at CircleCI, her decisionmaking skills and poised, resilient leadership style have led the company through major wins to establish itself as a leader in its space. CircleCI specializes in CI/CD (continuous integration and continuous deployment), which is critical to software delivery, yet an extremely obtuse and complex subject matter. Despite that challenge, Balasubramanian has it covered. She served as a critical component in investor relations and fundraising alongside CircleCI’s CEO and has led the company through multiple rounds of financing, raising more than $215 million throughout her tenure.

Over the past couple of years, Balasubramanian has had a significant impact on the business, including leading the company through multiple $100 million funding rounds, bringing the company’s valuation to $1.7 billion.