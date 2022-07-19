Nominee: Dan Hart

Chief Financial Officer

Avid Bioservices

Dan Hart has served as chief financial officer of Avid Bioservices since August 2018 and has over 20 years of financial accounting and operational experience. He is responsible for the accounting and finance, information technology and validation, and project engineering functions. Prior to joining Avid Bioservices, Hart worked as CFO of ENO Holdings, Inc., a family of real estate companies; CFO of SM&A, an aerospace and defense management consulting firm (previously a Nasdaq-listed company); and various other companies including Biolase Technology, Inc., a Nasdaq-listed medical device manufacturer, and Deloitte & Touche LLP in Costa Mesa.

Hart’s most significant business accomplishments at Avid Bioservices to date include implementing the company’s growth strategy, including growing its customer base, creating top-line revenue growth, leveraging costs and expanding capacity, all resulting in increased profitability. Under his financial stewardship, the company doubled its revenues in two years.