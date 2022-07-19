Nominee: Jeanelle Lee Arias

Chief Financial Officer

Goodwill Southern California

Jeanelle Lee Arias is the CFO of Goodwill Southern California (GSC). She joined GSC in June 2021 and oversees all financial aspects of GSC in support of its mission, with proceeds generated from over 80 retail stores, over 27 boutiques, bookstores, and attended donation centers, as well as from charitable donations and grants from public and private sectors.

Since joining GSC, Arias has been focusing on change management as well as financial transformation. Along with being the CFO of GSC, she is also currently pursuing her Executive MBA at UCLA Anderson and is expected to graduate in June 2023. Prior to GSC, Arias was the vice president of accounting at California Pizza Kitchen. During her employment at CPK, she was one of the key people involved in the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy case and reorganization, which allowed the company to shed over $177 million in debt. EDUCATION/NONPROFIT