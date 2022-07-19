Nominee: Jenn Ryu

(Taiga Ryu)

Chief Financial Officer

RGP

Jenn Ryu has over 20 years of progressive accounting, reporting and finance experience in public and private enterprises spanning multiple industries. She is highly skilled in operational and technical accounting, financial/SEC reporting, financial analysis, ERP system integration and process re-engineering, and managing and implementing change and efficiencies.

As chief financial officer at RGP, Ryu is responsible for the administrative, financial and risk management operations of the company. She leads the interaction between RGP and the investment community, including outlining plans for building long-term value for the company. RGP is an Irvinebased global consulting and human capital firm with over 4,200 professionals and services 2,500 clients including over 88% of the Fortune 100. Ryu has served as CFO for the past two years, helping the Nasdaq-listed company reach unprecedented recent growth. She also led several operational improvements to create more business opportunities than the firm has experienced in over a decade.