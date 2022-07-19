Nominee: Kapil Mehta

CFO and COO

Allied Digital Services LLC

Kapil Mehta is CFO & COO for Allied Digital Services LLC, based in California and managing Allied Digital’s international operations. He is a chartered accountant and company secretary (from India) as well as a CPA, CGMA, and MBA (from the USA). Mehta is passionate about exploring the latest technologies to generate business efficiencies. Before joining Allied Digital, he worked in the pharmaceuticals, textile manufacturing and hospitality industries.

Mehta has over 25 years of experience in business finance, corporate governance, strategic matters, risk management, measurement and operations. He has successfully expanded the ADSL business in various countries around the globe. Kapil is an expert in developing a growth culture in diverse global settings. He upholds control over finances and processes to get desired financial outcomes. In addition, he guides his team to check and see the process conducted and find out specific actions that could improve the process to a more efficient strategy.