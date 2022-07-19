Nominee: Michael Cody

Chief Financial Officer

iHerb

Mike Cody is a multi-faceted leader in finance, operations and product. Skilled at fueling growth initiatives while driving process improvements and operational efficiencies, he is also known for his strong analytical skills with a focus on measurable results. Able to build trust and credibility while gaining support at all levels of an organization, Cody has a solid track record of displaying discipline to set priorities and the ability to multi-task.

Currently the chief financial officer of iHerb, Cody has significant experience in both start-up and large corporate environments, in addition to M&A evaluation and integration. He participated in the SciPlay IPO, including its roadshow, and functioned as the lead public-facing representative with analysts and investors. He has also been involved with multiple successful M&A transactions on both the buy-and-sell side. Cody also has experience leading post-acquisition integration exceeding stated operational efficiency and financial goals.