Nominee: Piero Stillitano

Chief Financial Officer

CALSTART, Inc.

Piero Stillitano is a finance and business development professional with over 20 years of international experience with corporations and nonprofit organizations in the U.S.A. and Europe. Before CALSTART, he was the CFO of two Los Angeles-based providers of educational, health, and behavioral services to people with special needs. His experience includes a CFO position with Alter Technology TÜV Nord, a Madrid-based multinational company, and a finance controller position with Westside Regional Center, a nonprofit organization funded by the State of California serving individuals with developmental disabilities.

Stillitano volunteers as treasurer on the board of directors of “PS I Love You Foundation,” a South Bay-based nonprofit organization dedicated to helping local at-risk children. His academic background includes an MBA in International Business and an MA in Negotiation and Conflict Resolution. He is also a Certified Merger & Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA), and he earned a Certificate in Negotiation & Leadership from Harvard University.