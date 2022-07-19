Nominee: Sean Cunningham

Chief Financial Officer

Integrated Capital Management

Sean Cunningham is a highly accomplished CFO with more than three decades of financial management experience in the real estate investment, development, and property management industry. As chief financial officer for Integrated Capital Management, he oversees all aspects of the firm’s financial functions, including fund accounting and control, investor back office, reporting, SEC and FINRA compliance, treasury, audit and tax matters, and corporate finance activities.

In Cunningham’s position, he collaborates with and builds relationships with stakeholders. These include Integrated’s investors and a variety of third-party partners, such as fund accounting and administration; valuation and investor reporting; tax and audit; and fund counsel. He played an instrumental role in the launch of the firm’s debut private equity real estate fund, which was oversubscribed with more than $30 million in equity commitments. Currently, he is helping launch the firm’s latest real estate private equity fund targeting $50 million in capital.