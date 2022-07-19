Nominee: Ted Stalick

SVP and CFO

Mercury General Corporation

Ted Stalick has been the CFO of Mercury Insurance since 2002 and began his career with Mercury as a controller in 1997. Prior to joining, he was the CFO of Cumberland Surety, VP and Treasurer of American Bonding Company and a senior auditor at Disney. In 1986, he began his career in public accounting with Coopers & Lybrand.

Under Stalick’s leadership, Mercury has been a strong insurer with more than 9,400 agents in 11 states. The company has been named by Forbes as one of the “Best Insurance Companies in America” for 2022 and earned “A” ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch. Additionally, Mercury was ranked highest in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Digital Experience StudySM, won four consecutive “Best Auto Insurance Company” awards from Insure. com and has earned several “Best Places to Work” awards from Forbes.

