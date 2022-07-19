Nominee: Wafa Kanan

CFO and CEO

Unique Image, Inc.

As a founder, CEO and CFO of Unique Image, and with a purpose to reshape the DNA of brands to influence positive change, Wafa Kanan has supported more than 100 nonprofit organizations in California and recently received an Honorable Mention from PR News for her dedication to community outreach and relentless work campaigning toward zero hunger initiatives and humanitarian campaigns for the ALO Cultural Foundation. She has 25+ years of experience in innovative, profit-oriented businesses such as Fortune 500 corporations, public and government, with emphasis on entertainment, health and beauty, tourism, education and nonprofits.

Kanan is a key contributor to strategic business planning with experience leading, managing, and developing long-range growth plans for businesses. More than 40,000 people have benefited from her philanthropic endeavors in the last two years. Kanan’s commitment to making a difference in Lebanon and around the globe has also been admirable and unwavering.