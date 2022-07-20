President & CEO

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Paul S. Viviano is a national pediatric healthcare leader and children’s healthcare advocate. For more than three decades, he has led academic healthcare systems, nonprofit community healthcare organizations and for-profit healthcare service providers that have delivered excellence in clinical care, research and medical education.

Currently, Viviano leads the premier children’s hospital in the Pacific region of the United States, having joined Children’s Hospital Los Angeles as president and chief executive officer in late 2015. The hospital remains on the leading edge of pediatric care and advances bestin- class medical care in a unique healing environment dedicated to the care of children. Children’s Hospital Los Angeles has championed behavioral health services expansion to provide greater support for patients as the mental, emotional and behavioral health care needs among children and adolescents have grown during the pandemic. The hospital has also developed as a national leader in understanding COVID-19 and the MIS-C illness.