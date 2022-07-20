Chief Executive Officer

Fandom

Perkins Miller is the CEO of Fandom, the global platform hosting over 300 million unique visitors each month, more than 250,000 fan-powered communities, and over 40 million pages of content that get a combined 30 billion page views each year. From Captain Picard (Star Trek) to Roy Kent (Ted Lasso) to Creepers (Minecraft), Fandom is the first search result on Google and why millions of people visit Fandom every day.

As a veteran executive of the digital, sports and entertainment sectors (with executive and leading positions at WWE, NFL, StubHub and more), Miller has successfully positioned Fandom as a giant in the general consumer entertainment space, spearheaded strategic industry relationships, and distinguished Fandom as a fan’s constant companion as they explore, celebrate and engage with their favorite games, entertainment and culture. With Miller at the helm, Fandom has had three consecutive years of growth.