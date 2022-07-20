CEO & Founder

Pex

Imagine a world in which creators can freely mix and remix content, a world in which rights are respected and rights-holders are correctly identified and properly compensated, and a world in which platforms are able to innovate while bringing everyone together without fear of litigation. This is the world Rasty Turek imagined eight years ago when he founded Pex. Turek was born in Slovakia and moved to the U.S. after high school to pursue a career in cybersecurity. Inspired by the entrepreneurship that began to flourish after the fall of Communism in Slovakia, he moved to California, where he founded Pex in 2014.

In the past two years, Pex has grown exponentially to more than 100 team members, and Turek secured $57 million in new financing to help the company move even closer to the original vision in 2021.