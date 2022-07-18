CEO

Red Door Interactive

With over 20 years of digital marketing experience, Reid Carr has built Red Door Interactive to be a nationally renowned, full-service marketing agency with hubs in San Diego and Denver. Founded on optimizing brand and performance marketing across all channels – paid, earned, and owned, Reid has evolved his fiercely independent agency over the last 20 years and has been awarded for tactical expertise, fast growth, and effective culture by Advertising Age, Inc. Magazine, and a variety of regional publications. Red Door’s approach to client engagements allows them to solve enterprise marketers’ biggest challenges around stakeholder alignment, cross-department silos, resourcing, and measurement for long-time clients such as Bosch, Titleist, Sun Bum, Shea Homes, Stone Brewing, and more.