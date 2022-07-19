Robert Ellin

LiveOne

Chairman and CEO

Rob is the founder, CEO, and chairman of LiveOne, Inc., driving the company’s overall strategy and leading both the LiveOne and Slacker business units. Rob developed the concept for LiveOne and founded the company in 2015, raising the initial capital and negotiating festival and distribution rights. He led the acquisition of Slacker Radio and took LiveOne public in December 2017. A long-time believer – and investor – in transformative digital technology and media, Rob has launched, sold, and taken public dozens of ventures, and overseen investments in gaming companies Majesco and THQ, Jaxx Pacific and more. Prior to founding LiveOne, Rob was the Chairman of Digital Turbine, where he worked with business partner Peter Guber to take the company public. He also ran Internet media company iWon before selling it to Barry Diller’s IAC. A New York native, he is a graduate of Pace University.