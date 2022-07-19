Robert Phillips

Chief Executive Officer

Phillips Industries/Phillips Connect Technologies

Rob Phillips grew up in the business as the great grandson of H.W. Phillips, who patented the reflective signal arm for trucks. Rob was recently named CEO in 2021 after serving as president of Phillips Industries, succeeding his father Bob Phillips who had been CEO since 1963. Rob and his brother Dave Phillips (COO) have been instrumental in growing Phillips Industries through organic and acquisitive growth and driving the transportation industry forward with technological advances. Phillips Industries and its affiliates operate globally and have offices in California, Mexico, Canada, Belgium, Poland and China.

Phillips has spent the past 23 years learning every aspect of Phillips Industries. In the last 10 years, his visionary leadership has transitioned the company from being a U.S.-only manufacturer to a global supplier of innovative products.