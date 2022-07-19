Chief Executive Officer

LendingClub

Scott Sanborn is the CEO of LendingClub, America’s leading digital marketplace bank, which has helped more than four million Americans save billions of dollars since it was founded in 2007. Appointed CEO in 2016, Sanborn is responsible for leading 1,400+ employees to achieve the company’s vision to put members on a path to financial success. As the business evolves beyond its personal loan heritage by becoming the first U.S. fintech to acquire a traditional bank, LendingClub upends the banking system with a new type of bank that aligns the company and consumer interests through its technology and data-driven marketplace.

Sanborn joined LendingClub in 2010 and has been a driving force in the management and development of the organization. With executive roles as chief marketing officer, chief operations officer and president, he helped steer the company through a prolonged period of triple-digit growth running up to its IPO in 2014.