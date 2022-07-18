Sean Breuner

AvantStay

CEO/Founder

With over 18 years of experience in real estate and technology, Sean is currently the CEO and founder of short-term rental brand AvantStay. Since its inception in 2017, AvantStay has acquired more than 1,000 assets in over 100 cities, including its first-ever international properties in Cabo San Lucas, launched in Q1 2021. Having gone through the launch and sale of a number of early-stage companies, his newest endeavor at AvantStay has allowed him to reimagine group travel, innovating new ways to leverage technology to deliver a truly unique lifestyle hospitality brand for the future traveler. Previously, Sean was Founder and CEO of two real estate companies, Pacific LMG and Coastal Realty. Sean also helped build Heighten, a dynamic sales automation platform, which was sold to LinkedIn in 2017 and spent time at Morgan Stanley in the TMT investment banking group in New York City. He was Founder and Chairman of Generation SF, a San Francisco-based foundation focused on cancer research. He is also an operating advisor and board member to a number of startups. Sean graduated with honors from the University of California, San Diego and has a Masters in Business Administration with distinction from Columbia Business School.