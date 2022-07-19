CEO & Founder

Green Gorilla

Sir Steven Saxton is the founder/CEO of Hollywood Studios, producing content such as Lone Survivor and The Kids Are All Right, and managed talent via Artist International and Models International. He (alongside his wife Katherine Guevara Saxton) was the first entrepreneur to launch USDA Certified Organic CBD products after founding Green Gorilla in 2013, aiming to share the benefits of hemp and CBD worldwide. They initially learned about CBD through celebrities and saw its miraculous results in a terminally ill dog. Sir Steven began to use the product to treat old injuries from racing dirt bikes.

To date, Green Gorilla has raised over $2.5 million in startup funds with Sir Steven providing the initial seed money for the company. In 2022, Sir Steven founded and is president of Gorilla Labs, a fintech company developing a secure payment portal for digital currencies and a transparent stablecoin pegged to 1 USD that supports climate change initiatives.