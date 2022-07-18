CEO

Synoptek

With over 32 years of experience in management consulting, Tim Britt began building Synoptek – now a full-service consulting and IT outsourcing business – in 2001. Synoptek is Tim’s direct response to the need for high-value consulting, and IT outsourcing services, driven by results. Tim focuses on global strategy, corporate development, and execution, working with businesses and both state/local governments to plan their IT strategies while delivering results and dedicated customer service. In his career, Tim has provided strategic management consulting, including IT strategy and implementation leadership, to large companies. Previously, Tim served as the CTO of Ourhouse.com – Ace Hardware’s e-commerce business. Prior to Ourhouse.com, Tim was a consultant at Kurt Salmon Associates and developed operational strategies to achieve outstanding results for clients across the globe. Tim holds an Industrial Engineering degree from Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA degree from Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Northwestern University.