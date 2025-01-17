CBRE Global Investors Sells Office Building in Glendale for $42.8M

CBRE Global Investors sold the office building located at 801 N. Brand Blvd. in Glendale for $42.8 million, or $152-per-square-foot. The 280,778-square-foot office building was reportedly about 60% occupied at the time of the sale. It was acquired by East Arden LLC.

Tenants in the building include various professional services firms, including several title companies. Many title companies operate out of the Glendale area, including Ticor Title and Equity Title Company. Other tenants include New York Life Insurance and labor law firm Bush Gottlieb.

CBRE originally acquired the property as part of a three-property portfolio in Glendale from Blackstone Inc. The value of that transaction was $122 million and included the neighboring office building at 700 N. Central Ave. and the parking structure.