Metropolitan Larchmont Village Apartment Building Sells for $14.1M

(clsdesign - stock.adobe.com)

A 34-unit apartment building known as Metropolitan Larchmont Village sold for $14.1 million, or $416,000 per unit. The transaction included the assumption of a $9-million loan. Kidder Matthews represented the property on behalf of the sellers, a private investment group.

The building had previously been acquired by a private investment group for $19 million, or about $559,000 per unit, in 2019. It was originally constructed in 2017 and features a mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

The property has a rooftop terrace with a barbecue picnic area and cabana-style lounges, a community room, complimentary coffee bar, open central courtyard lounge areas, extensive pet spa/dog wash area, and an on-site leasing office.