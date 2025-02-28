Seminole Tribe of Florida Acquires Vinz Apartment Building on Fairfax for $68.4M

The Seminole Tribe of Florida acquired Vinz on Fairfax, a 144-unit apartment building, for $68.4 million, or $475,000 per unit. The Miracle Mile property features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. It’s a short walk to the Green Line Metro station.

The tribe launched a sovereign wealth fund in 2020, and this acquisition marks its 12th property nationwide added to its portfolio and its first in Southern California. The tribe had previously focused mainly on revenue from casino properties but launched a commercial real estate division to make opportunistic investments that has since made more than $500 million of investments. It owns more than 2,000 apartment units across 12 developments nationwide.