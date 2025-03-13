University of Southern California Acquires Neighboring Campus Property

The University of Southern California advanced its partnership with neighboring Hebrew Union College by purchasing a portion of the Jewish university’s Los Angeles campus for $35 million. Hebrew Union will remain a tenant in the building and will use funds to make renovations to the campus. It hired architect Hagy Belzberg to oversee the redevelopment.

The two schools have had a partnership since 1972 and agreed to extend their relationship for 25 years in 2022. However, the campus property sale was attributed to lower enrollment and increased financial stability for the Jewish institution.

“This sale allows us to invest in our future here in Los Angeles and make much-needed renovations and improvements to the Jack H. Skirball Campus,” said Joshua Garroway, dean of the Los Angeles campus, in a statement.

The sale closed shortly after Hebrew Union College sold its New York campus located in Greenwich Village to New York University for $75 million with plans to relocate within the city.