Canoga Park FedEx Ship Center Acquired for $16.3 Million

Federal Express containers in loading docks
(Jonathan Weiss/jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com)
By David NusbaumContributor 

A 50,000-square-foot distribution center located at 21300 Vanowen St. in Canoga Park was acquired for $16.3 million, or $326 per square foot. The property was triple net leased to FedEx Ship Center, which fully occupied the property.

“We are happy to help our client acquire a core asset at a competitive return that has a long-term value-add play on the land’s value,” said Ari Greene of Marcus & Millichap, who represented the buyer, in a statement.

The facility sits on 2.4 acres and features a 16-foot clear height with 11 dock-high and grade-level doors.

Information for this article was sourced from Marcus & Millichap.

David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributor and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer and others.

