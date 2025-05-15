MGR Real Estate Acquires Vellano Country Club

Ontario-based MGR Real Estate has announced the acquisition of the former Vellano Country Club, a picturesque 269-acre decommissioned golf course in the heart of Chino Hills. Originally designed by golf legend Greg Norman, the property is renowned for its rolling hills, scenic vistas and tranquil surroundings.

Michael G. Rademaker, founder and CEO of MGR Real Estate, shared his vision for the site when he commented, “We plan to enhance the existing clubhouse – currently leased to Wedgewood Weddings – while preserving its elegance and charm.”

Rademaker also reaffirmed MGR’s commitment to the surrounding community.

“It’s important to us that any future improvements respect the character of the neighborhood,” he said. “This property acquisition will show my personal desire for the future Rademaker Family Retreat and Estate. We want to ensure that adjoining property owners are not adversely impacted.”

This acquisition reflects MGR’s long-term investment strategy – focusing on properties with enduring value, community connection and natural beauty. As the company explores future opportunities for the site, residents can anticipate a thoughtful and revitalized use of this unique landscape.

“The property is gorgeous, and the community is wonderful,” Rademaker said. “It would be a nice place to live and enjoy life. I would love to live there myself. I want my family and I to have a place in Vellano, embrace the community and blend in.”

Advertisement

Information was sourced from MGR Real Estate, Inc. To learn more, contact bvelto@mgrrealestate.com.