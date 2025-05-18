Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Boldt Names Larissa Justice as Director of Preconstruction and Estimating

By Paul WilliamsContributor 
A portrait of Larissa Justice

Boldt has announced Larissa Justice as the director of preconstruction and estimating in Boldt’s California region.

She brings extensive expertise in healthcare construction cost management and plays a pivotal role in delivering innovative solutions for her clients.

Justice is known for collaborating well with project teams, clients and design and trade partners to provide cost-effective solutions and seamlessly integrate preconstruction expertise into every project.

Commercial Real EstateBusiness Magazine - May 2025Moves
