Advertisement
Commercial Real Estate

Mercy Housing California Names Tiffany Bohee President

Photo of Tiffany Bohee
Tiffany Bohee, President of Mercy Housing California
By Paul WilliamsContributor 

Mercy Housing California (MHC) has announced Tiffany Bohee as its new president. A recognized leader in urban development and community transformation, she oversees MHC’s statewide operations, including real estate development, fundraising, resident services and policy initiatives.

Bohee brings over 20 years of transformative impact in both the public and private sectors. Her career includes pivotal roles at Lendlease and the San Francisco Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure. At Lendlease, she championed ambitious mixed-use, mixed-income developments, setting a benchmark for balancing environmental sustainability, community well-being and economic vitality.

More Business Updates

Commercial Real EstateBusiness Magazine - May 2025Moves
Paul Williams

Paul Williams is a contributor at LA Times Studios.

Advertisement