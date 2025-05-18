Mercy Housing California Names Tiffany Bohee President

Mercy Housing California (MHC) has announced Tiffany Bohee as its new president. A recognized leader in urban development and community transformation, she oversees MHC’s statewide operations, including real estate development, fundraising, resident services and policy initiatives.

Bohee brings over 20 years of transformative impact in both the public and private sectors. Her career includes pivotal roles at Lendlease and the San Francisco Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure. At Lendlease, she championed ambitious mixed-use, mixed-income developments, setting a benchmark for balancing environmental sustainability, community well-being and economic vitality.