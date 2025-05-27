South El Monte Aerospace Manufacturer VACCO Industries Acquired for $310 Million

ESCO Technologies Inc. agreed to sell its South El Monte-based subsidiary VACCO Industries Inc. to RBC Bearings Inc. for $310 million.

The deal will be financed with cash and additional borrowings under RBC’s existing credit agreement. The business will be integrated into RBC’s Aerospace and Defense segment upon closing.

“VACCO has a tremendous amount of design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities,” said Dr. Michael J. Hartnett, chairman and chief executive, in a statement. “Combining VACCO’s expertise in highly engineered valves, regulators and manifolds with RBC’s broader portfolio will enable us to better serve the evolving needs of customers in the secularly growing space and naval submarine channels.”

For the 12-month period ending March 31, 2025, VACCO Industries reported total revenue of approximately $118 million. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2025.

Philpott Ball & Werner LLC acted as financial advisor for ESCO Technologies Inc. while Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP acted as legal advisor.

Information for this article was sourced from RBC Bearings.